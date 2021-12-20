Live streamer Viya Huang Wei live streams on the e-commerce platform Taobao on April 16, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China tech crackdown: Hangzhou fines top influencer Viya a record US$210 million for tax evasion
- Viya has been fined a record 1.34 billion yuan for tax evasion by tax authorities in Hangzhou, a leading e-commerce hub
- Viya has cooperated with the tax authority and she will not face any criminal charges if she pays the fine, authorities say
Topic | Alibaba
Live streamer Viya Huang Wei live streams on the e-commerce platform Taobao on April 16, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images