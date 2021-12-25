Li Jiaqi, known in China as the “lipstick king”, was among several top live-streamers called out by a consumer rights watchdog over violating industry rules. Photo: Youku
Consumer rights group calls out live-streamers and platforms like Taobao and JD.com for violating product rules
- The Zhejiang Consumer Council said 30 per cent of live-streamers it monitored during Singles’ Day were selling products that did not comply with regulations
- Li Jiaqi and other top hosts were named by the group amid intensifying scrutiny of the booming live-streaming e-commerce industry
Topic | E-commerce
