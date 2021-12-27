Chinese gamers became alarmed on Christmas Day when the popular Steam video game store was hit with intermittent outages, raising concerns that authorities had finally blocked it. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s gaming crackdown: concerns about Steam ban heightened after Christmas connectivity issues

  • Chinese gamers complained on social media about intermittent connectivity issues with Steam, the world’s largest video game platform
  • Steam launched a China-only store this year, which has heightened concerns that the global store would finally be blocked by the country’s Great Firewall

Ann Cao
Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Dec, 2021

