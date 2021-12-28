A cryptocurrency advertisement displayed on a building in Hong Kong on November 18. Photo: AP
China’s cryptocurrency investors keep the faith even as exchanges Binance and Huobi sever ties with mainland users

  • Chinese cryptocurrency investors say they are continuing to trade their virtual coins on overseas platforms as big exchanges end yuan support
  • Beijing said this year that overseas platforms serving mainland users are illegal, which came after a widespread bitcoin mining crackdown

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:45pm, 28 Dec, 2021

