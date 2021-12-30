China’s top market regulator will strengthen antitrust regulations while promoting market development in 2022, following a year of heightened scrutiny on Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba. Photo: AP Photo
China’s tech crackdown: Antitrust body signals tighter enforcement in 2022 while promoting market development
- The State Administration for Market Regulation will strengthen supervision of the platform economy, said agency head Zhang Gong
- Authorities will also increase efforts to combat copyright infringement and counterfeiting
Topic | Law
China’s top market regulator will strengthen antitrust regulations while promoting market development in 2022, following a year of heightened scrutiny on Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba. Photo: AP Photo