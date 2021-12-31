The National Press and Publication Administration, which is in charge of licensing video games in China, has not published a list of approved new titles since the end of July 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China gaming crackdown: freeze on new video game licences extends into 2022 as 140,000 gaming-related firms shut down
- Regulators have not released a list of approved new video game titles since the end of July, marking the longest suspension since a nine-month hiatus in 2018
- As a result, about 140,000 small studios and gaming-related firms in China went out of business over the past several months
Topic | Video gaming
