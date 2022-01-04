The flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (right) alongside the flag of China (centre) outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg.
China exempts Hong Kong listings from cybersecurity review as regulators finalise rigid rules for ‘foreign’ IPOs
- Internet platforms operators with more than 1 million users in China must go through a cybersecurity review before they apply to “foreign” regulators to list, the CAC said
- The rules make no mention of Hong Kong, a region that is not considered a “foreign” authority under China’s “one country two systems” governance arrangement
Topic | China technology
