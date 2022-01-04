A Suzhou resident uses the digital yuan as part of a trial in select cities across China. Photo: Orange Wang
China digital currency: e-CNY wallet lands in app stores ahead of Winter Olympics 2022
- Users with a digital yuan wallet can register to use the app in select cities, such as Shanghai and Xian
- Beijing has said that foreign visitors would be able to use the digital yuan at Winter Olympics venues this February
Topic | China digital currency
A Suzhou resident uses the digital yuan as part of a trial in select cities across China. Photo: Orange Wang