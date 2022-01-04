Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite the latest in its line of popular e-book reading devices, but official stock has run out in China, forcing consumers to turn to third-party sellers. Photo: Amazon
Amazon Kindle closes flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall, raising questions about the e-book reader’s future in China

  • Third-party merchants are still selling the popular e-book device, but only a basic Kindle edition remains available from Amazon on JD.com
  • With similar devices now available from Xiaomi, Tencent and others, netizens are questing Kindle’s future in China after Amazon closed its marketplace in 2019

Coco FengIris Deng
Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Jan, 2022

