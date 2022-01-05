A man uses his mobile phone in the shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 05 January 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s internet watchdog posts revised app rules to tighten cybersecurity provisions even further
- It requires that app providers carry out a tough security assessment before launching ‘new technologies, new applications and new functions’
- The new amendments come amid a huge overhaul of China’s legal framework for online security and privacy in the past few years
Topic | Apps
