A man uses his mobile phone in the shopping mall in Shanghai, China, 05 January 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s internet watchdog posts revised app rules to tighten cybersecurity provisions even further

  • It requires that app providers carry out a tough security assessment before launching ‘new technologies, new applications and new functions’
  • The new amendments come amid a huge overhaul of China’s legal framework for online security and privacy in the past few years

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 5 Jan, 2022

