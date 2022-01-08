Nansha is home to South China’s largest port and is part of Guangdong’s pilot new free trade zone. Photo: Zhao Lixing/Airphoto
Guangzhou
China plans its first ‘free data port’ in Guangzhou as Beijing eyes total control over cross-border information flows

  • The Nansha International Data Free Trade Port will be the country’s trial project for cross-border data transfer
  • The project is expected to play an important role in future data exchanges between China and the outside world amid tighter regulations

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jan, 2022

Nansha is home to South China’s largest port and is part of Guangdong’s pilot new free trade zone. Photo: Zhao Lixing/Airphoto
