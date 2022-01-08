Chinese authorities have banned the country’s music streaming platforms from striking most exclusive copyright deals. Photo: AP Photo
China tech crackdown: most exclusive copyright deals banned for digital music platforms
- The government announcement comes amid a crackdown on the tech sector that has focused partly on monopolistic behaviour and unfair competition
- Leading industry player Tencent Music ended all exclusive copyright agreements last year
