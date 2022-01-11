Before updating its letter to suppliers, chip maker Intel Corp had asked partners not to use labour or products from Xinjiang, which caused an uproar in China. Photo: AP
Intel removes reference to Xinjiang in annual letter to suppliers after Chinese backlash
- US semiconductor giant Intel’s updated letter to suppliers posted on its website has deleted any mention of Xinjiang
- Intel faced a public relations crisis in China when the letter was published in December, as it threatened to entangle the firm in human rights issues
