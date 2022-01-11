Before updating its letter to suppliers, chip maker Intel Corp had asked partners not to use labour or products from Xinjiang, which caused an uproar in China. Photo: AP
Before updating its letter to suppliers, chip maker Intel Corp had asked partners not to use labour or products from Xinjiang, which caused an uproar in China. Photo: AP
Intel
Tech /  Policy

Intel removes reference to Xinjiang in annual letter to suppliers after Chinese backlash

  • US semiconductor giant Intel’s updated letter to suppliers posted on its website has deleted any mention of Xinjiang
  • Intel faced a public relations crisis in China when the letter was published in December, as it threatened to entangle the firm in human rights issues

Topic |   Intel
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Before updating its letter to suppliers, chip maker Intel Corp had asked partners not to use labour or products from Xinjiang, which caused an uproar in China. Photo: AP
Before updating its letter to suppliers, chip maker Intel Corp had asked partners not to use labour or products from Xinjiang, which caused an uproar in China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE