The BSN was founded by Red Date along with state-owned China Mobile, China Union Pay and the State Information Centre. Photo: Handout
China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says
- The BSN-Distributed Digital Certificate does not support crypto-transacted NFTs, and will allow businesses and individuals to build apps and portals to manage tokens
- The new infrastructure has the potential to disrupt the current industry, having already attracted more than 20 partners
Topic | NFTs
