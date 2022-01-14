People line up for Covid-19 testing in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. China’s health care sector was a hot spot for start-up funding in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China technology funding hits record high on boom in semiconductors, health care amid tech war, Covid-19
- Start-ups involved in semiconductors, the core components that are in short supply globally, raised US$22.5 billion last year across 501 deals in China
- The education technology sector, which enjoyed a boom when Covid-19 lockdowns popularised remote schooling in 2020, raised only US$3.3 billion in 2021
