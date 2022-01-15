A man walks past one of toymaker Pop Mart International Group’s Roboshop vending machines in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Shanghai government caps price on ‘blind boxes’, prohibits sale to children aged below 8
- Shanghai’s market regulator issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of ‘blind boxes’, sealed packages that contain collectible goods
- It also prohibited the sale of these popular products to children aged below eight
