Tencent Holdings has drawn up a calendar that marks the 14 days, including weekends and the Spring Festival holiday from January 31 to February 6, when young video gaming subscribers are only allowed to play one hour each day. Photo: Shutterstock
China gaming crackdown: Tencent prompts young gamers to adhere to 14-hour playtime limit during four-week winter break
- Tencent has drawn up a calendar from January 17 to February 15, which includes the Lunar New Year holiday, when playtime for young gamers is restricted
- Gamers aged under 18 are restricted to playing between 8pm and 9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays
Tencent
