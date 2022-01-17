China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Policy

China tech crackdown: at least 25 large online tutoring firms closed up shop in 2021

  • Of the companies that disappeared, nearly half were located in Beijing, according to recent 100EC report
  • Surviving operators are scrambling to pivot towards vocational training and non-curriculum classes, such as chess and music

Topic |   China technology
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE