China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
China tech crackdown: at least 25 large online tutoring firms closed up shop in 2021
- Of the companies that disappeared, nearly half were located in Beijing, according to recent 100EC report
- Surviving operators are scrambling to pivot towards vocational training and non-curriculum classes, such as chess and music
Topic | China technology
China announced a broad set of reforms in 2021 for private education companies, a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital”. Photo: Bloomberg