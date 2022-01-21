Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies, points to steps taken in China
- The central bank of Russia, the third-largest bitcoin mining market, cited risks to financial stability as a reason to ban cryptocurrencies
- It pointed to measures taken in other countries like China, where all cryptocurrency transactions and mining activity are banned
Topic | Digital currencies
Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters