Edward Gaming’s Lee Ye-chan competes at the League of Legends World Championship Finals on November 6, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Riot Games via Getty Images
Chinese state media calls for an end to ‘chaos’ in esports industry amid Beijing’s tough stance on video games
- At stake is China’s multibillion-dollar esports industry, expected to be worth US$34 billion this year
- Esports players aged 18 are already considered mature because most participants consider retiring from the industry in their early 20s
