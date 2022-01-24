Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, talks with representatives from the education, science and technology, culture, health, and sports sectors at a symposium to hear their opinions on a draft government work report on January 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China vows greater support for start-ups, small firms as Big Tech firms continue to reel from year-long crackdown
- Beijing has pledged support for small and medium-sized companies in its pursuit of hi-tech innovation, including tax cuts
- SMEs account for 60 per cent of GDP and 80 per cent of urban employment, according to government statistics
Topic | Start-ups
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, talks with representatives from the education, science and technology, culture, health, and sports sectors at a symposium to hear their opinions on a draft government work report on January 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua