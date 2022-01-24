City night view of Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. Photo: Getty Images
Alibaba’s home province to offer preferential tax policies and promote ‘hard tech’ such as chips and digital security
- The local government aims to ease the financial burden for enterprises and individuals by 300 billion yuan in 2022
- Policy support is in line with China’s pivot towards core technology areas to help it fend off pressure and sanctions imposed by the US
Topic | Zhejiang
City night view of Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. Photo: Getty Images