A 5G sign placed at the Orange booth during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29, 2021. Photo: AP
5G adoption in European Union is falling behind US and China, risks missing 2025 target, report says
- A study from the European Court of Auditors said EU members should to step up efforts to deploy 5G and address related security issues
- A majority of member states are set to miss a 2025 target for urban area coverage because of a failure to do things like assign radio spectrum
