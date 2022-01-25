A keyboard and a shopping cart seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Online fast fashion shop Shein planning New York IPO as founder weighs citizenship change amid tighter regulations
- Shein founder Chris Xu is considering Singapore citizenship to get around new rules in China restricting offshore IPOs
- The US is the biggest market for the e-commerce company, which saw its valuation balloon to US$50 billion last year amid the pandemic
Topic | E-commerce
