The Cyberspace Administration of China vows to remove unhealthy online content, while guarding against scams involving money transfers for digital red packets during the Spring Festival. Photo: Shutterstock
China steps up drive against cyberbullying, fake news, online scams during Lunar New Year holiday
- The Cyberspace Administration of China launched the month-long campaign to ensure a ‘healthy, festive and peaceful’ online environment during the holiday
- The move comes as China implements renewed curbs against the Covid-19 pandemic, disrupting travel plans for many among the world’s biggest internet population
Topic | China’s internet censorship
The Cyberspace Administration of China vows to remove unhealthy online content, while guarding against scams involving money transfers for digital red packets during the Spring Festival. Photo: Shutterstock