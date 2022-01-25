The Cyberspace Administration of China vows to remove unhealthy online content, while guarding against scams involving money transfers for digital red packets during the Spring Festival. Photo: Shutterstock
China steps up drive against cyberbullying, fake news, online scams during Lunar New Year holiday

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China launched the month-long campaign to ensure a ‘healthy, festive and peaceful’ online environment during the holiday
  • The move comes as China implements renewed curbs against the Covid-19 pandemic, disrupting travel plans for many among the world’s biggest internet population

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:09pm, 25 Jan, 2022

