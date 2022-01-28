Shenzhen’s role in spearheading tech development has been underlined by new GBA initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen’s central spot in China’s ambitions to achieve self-sufficiency in core tech underscored by Beijing’s new plan

  • Under new plan, Shenzhen will be given the autonomy to set up a global trading centre for electronic components and semiconductors
  • Analysts say the new plan will help to lower industry costs by establishing a unified centre for customs, logistics, financing and storage

Iris Deng and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:47pm, 28 Jan, 2022

