China has proposed a new regulation to control the provision of deepfake services. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech / Policy

China targets deepfakes in proposed regulation governing deep learning AI technologies

  • Providers of services that manipulate images and videos will be required to verify user identities and respect social morality
  • Beijing continues to strengthen efforts to rein in companies providing consumer technologies

Artificial intelligence
Josh Ye
Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Jan, 2022

