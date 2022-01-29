China has proposed a new regulation to control the provision of deepfake services. Photo: Shutterstock
China targets deepfakes in proposed regulation governing deep learning AI technologies
- Providers of services that manipulate images and videos will be required to verify user identities and respect social morality
- Beijing continues to strengthen efforts to rein in companies providing consumer technologies
