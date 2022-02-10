Beijing is keeping up the pressure on labour rights in the delivery services sector. Illustration: SCMP
Beijing continues to push labour protections as China’s delivery couriers battle ‘dehumanised’ algorithms in fight for survival

  • Delivering food or parcels is a common choice for migrant workers, thanks to huge demand, low barriers to entry and flexible terms
  • Beijing has urged China’s internet platforms, including Meituan and Ele.me, to enhance protection of gig workers by improving welfare coverage

Tracy Qu and Ann Cao

Updated: 6:27am, 10 Feb, 2022

