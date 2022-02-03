JD.com CEO Richard Liu Qiangdong pictured on January 9, 2018 after signing an agreement during a meeting between French leaders and business leaders in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Chinese tech tycoon Richard Liu of JD.com donates US$2 billion amid Beijing’s pursuit of ‘common prosperity’
- Richard Liu Qiangdong announced during the Lunar New Year holiday that he was donating 62.4 million class B shares to a third-party foundation
- Liu is one of several tech executives to make large charitable donations amid an ongoing campaign to rein in Big Tech and Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ drive
