Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs on China, but loosens some in nod to clean energy efforts
- The US president also doubled an import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, allowing a greater number of imported cells used by domestic manufacturers
- Labour unions support import restrictions to protect domestic jobs, while the solar industry relies in large part on cheap panels imported from China and other countries
Topic | China tariffs
