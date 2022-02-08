A commentary in Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily call for efforts to promote the “orderly development of capital”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Communist Party urges ‘orderly’ capital development after year of regulatory crackdown
- A People’s Daily commentary suggests that the management of capital will remain a central national goal this year
- The government is urged to establish ‘traffic lights’ to prevent the ‘barbaric’ growth of capital
Topic | China technology
A commentary in Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily call for efforts to promote the “orderly development of capital”. Photo: Bloomberg