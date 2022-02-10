Pony Ma Huateng, CEO of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, is among several tech bosses who have voiced support for Beijing’s efforts to control the internet industry. Photo: STR / AFP
China tech bosses hail Beijing’s guidance after year of regulatory storm

  • Tencent’s Pony Ma and Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang, among others, pledged allegiance to the state’s policy direction, China’s internet watchdog says
  • ByteDance China chairman Zhang Lidong vowed to explore the global market and compete against international companies

Tracy Qu
Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Feb, 2022

