Weibo user Heitongguge shares an image of an Ultra Console Game collection on January 3, 2022. The beloved 24-year-old Chinese gaming magazine has been told by authorities to suspend publication while rectifying its content, prompting an outpouring of nostalgia on social media. Photo: Weibo
China gaming crackdown: beloved video game journal ordered to suspend publication, rectify content
- A 24-year-old video game journal told subscribers this week that it was suspending publication while rectifying content, as demanded by authorities
- Readers bemoaned the suspension online of the much-loved publication, which has signalled a continuation of Beijing’s tough stance on the gaming industry
Topic | Video gaming
Weibo user Heitongguge shares an image of an Ultra Console Game collection on January 3, 2022. The beloved 24-year-old Chinese gaming magazine has been told by authorities to suspend publication while rectifying its content, prompting an outpouring of nostalgia on social media. Photo: Weibo