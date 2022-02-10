Weibo user Heitongguge shares an image of an Ultra Console Game collection on January 3, 2022. The beloved 24-year-old Chinese gaming magazine has been told by authorities to suspend publication while rectifying its content, prompting an outpouring of nostalgia on social media. Photo: Weibo
China gaming crackdown: beloved video game journal ordered to suspend publication, rectify content

  • A 24-year-old video game journal told subscribers this week that it was suspending publication while rectifying content, as demanded by authorities
  • Readers bemoaned the suspension online of the much-loved publication, which has signalled a continuation of Beijing’s tough stance on the gaming industry

Ann Cao
Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Weibo user Heitongguge shares an image of an Ultra Console Game collection on January 3, 2022. The beloved 24-year-old Chinese gaming magazine has been told by authorities to suspend publication while rectifying its content, prompting an outpouring of nostalgia on social media. Photo: Weibo
