Months after China‘s cryptocurrency mining crackdown shut down almost all such activity in the country last year, large mining operations are still having trouble exporting their equipment to new markets. Illustration: Perry Tse
Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire
- As many as 2 million cryptocurrency mining machines are stuck in China’s Sichuan province, lawyers estimate, after a government crackdown halted operations
- Miners trying to move to North America are losing millions of dollars while waiting to export machines through complex shipping routes to avoid tariffs
Topic | Bitcoin
Months after China‘s cryptocurrency mining crackdown shut down almost all such activity in the country last year, large mining operations are still having trouble exporting their equipment to new markets. Illustration: Perry Tse