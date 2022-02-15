Company has invented a program than can predict how likely an employee is to resign. Photo: Shutterstock
Company has invented a program than can predict how likely an employee is to resign. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

China tech firm develops controversial IT system that can predict whether an employee is about to resign

  • A user of professional networking app Maimai said he was fired after his company found out he had been applying for other jobs, using the system
  • The system, built by Sangfor Technologies, analyses the resignation intentions of employees by looking at their online activities

Topic |   China technology
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Company has invented a program than can predict how likely an employee is to resign. Photo: Shutterstock
Company has invented a program than can predict how likely an employee is to resign. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE