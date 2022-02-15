Company has invented a program than can predict how likely an employee is to resign. Photo: Shutterstock
China tech firm develops controversial IT system that can predict whether an employee is about to resign
- A user of professional networking app Maimai said he was fired after his company found out he had been applying for other jobs, using the system
- The system, built by Sangfor Technologies, analyses the resignation intentions of employees by looking at their online activities
Topic | China technology
