A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says Reserve Bank of India deputy, suggests national ban

  • RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar suggested that cryptocurrencies are not definable as currencies, assets or commodities and that a ban may be best for India
  • Sankar said he does not accept that cryptocurrencies must be permitted for the development of blockchain technology

Topic |   Digital currencies
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:02am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE