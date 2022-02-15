A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says Reserve Bank of India deputy, suggests national ban
- RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar suggested that cryptocurrencies are not definable as currencies, assets or commodities and that a ban may be best for India
- Sankar said he does not accept that cryptocurrencies must be permitted for the development of blockchain technology
