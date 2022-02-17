President Joe Biden is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, right, after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 6, 2022. Photo: AP
21 automotive and tech industry groups urge US Congress to pass chip-funding bill amid shortage
- Congress approved federal spending on initiatives to boost domestic chip production last year, but the money needs to be included in an appropriation measure
- A pandemic-fuelled semiconductor shortage has hampered production of cars and consumer electronics such as computers and smartphones
Topic | Semiconductors
