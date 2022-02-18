Electronic billboards display stock transactions outside the Hong Kong stock exchange, November 30, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s foreign listing regulations that mandate cybersecurity reviews apply to Hong Kong, experts say
- The CAC has not officially clarified whether a listing in Hong Kong requires a cybersecurity review, but it posted the expert assessments on its website
- New listings in Hong Kong are subject to the ‘relevant provisions of the security review’, even though the city was not mentioned in the law, one expert said
