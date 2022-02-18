Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing in Beijing, April 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese directive asking on-demand platforms to lower merchant fees triggers sell off in Meituan shares in Hong Kong

  • The new guidelines, published by the National Development and Reform Commission, are aimed at helping the service sector recover from the impact of the pandemic
  • Chinese regulators have taken a tough stance on the country’s tech giants since last year

Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:22pm, 18 Feb, 2022

