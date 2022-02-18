Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has cast a doubt on the legality of so-called standard contractual clauses used by American tech giants to legally transfer user data rom Europe to the US. Illustration: Shutterstock
Meta, Google, other American tech giants face EU data blackout as ruling looms on their contracts to transfer vast amounts of user information to US

  • Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is soon to weigh in on the legality of so-called standard contractual clauses
  • These contracts are used by Facebook parent Meta, Alphabet’s Google and other tech giants to legally transfer swathes of user data to the US for processing

Updated: 5:24pm, 18 Feb, 2022

