Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has cast a doubt on the legality of so-called standard contractual clauses used by American tech giants to legally transfer user data rom Europe to the US. Illustration: Shutterstock
Meta, Google, other American tech giants face EU data blackout as ruling looms on their contracts to transfer vast amounts of user information to US
- Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is soon to weigh in on the legality of so-called standard contractual clauses
- These contracts are used by Facebook parent Meta, Alphabet’s Google and other tech giants to legally transfer swathes of user data to the US for processing
Topic | European Union
