A specialist trader works at the post where the IPO of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global was traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Didi was the first to be subjected to a new cybersecurity review process in China, which one analyst said was in response to US data collection in an opinion piece endorsed by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Photo: Reuters
China’s imposed cybersecurity review is result of US siphoning audit inspections of listed tech firms, analyst says
- An opinion piece published by the China’s cyberspace watchdog argues that companies listing overseas risk having data ‘maliciously used by foreign governments’
- Part of the concerns stem from a rule in the US that would require regulators to inspect audits of China-based companies, which could violate Chinese law
