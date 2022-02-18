Criminals are now getting involved in various metaverse investment projects and blockchain games, China’s financial services regulator warns. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese financial services regulator raises alert on growing metaverse-related scams, illegal fundraising amid market frenzy
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said criminals are now getting involved in various metaverse investment projects and blockchain games
- The warning comes at a time when the metaverse has become popular with Chinese technology companies and a growing number of investors
Topic | Metaverse
