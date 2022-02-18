Criminals are now getting involved in various metaverse investment projects and blockchain games, China’s financial services regulator warns. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese financial services regulator raises alert on growing metaverse-related scams, illegal fundraising amid market frenzy

  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said criminals are now getting involved in various metaverse investment projects and blockchain games
  • The warning comes at a time when the metaverse has become popular with Chinese technology companies and a growing number of investors

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Feb, 2022

