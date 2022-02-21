Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu has fixed a software glitch that temporarily affected searches on the China Judgments Online website. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu has fixed a software glitch that temporarily affected searches on the China Judgments Online website. Photo: Shutterstock
Baidu
Tech /  Policy

China’s official online database of court rulings briefly censored by glitch at search engine provider Baidu, which has fixed the problem

  • Search results from China Judgments Online were temporarily removed by a software glitch at Baidu
  • The website, run by the country’s Supreme People’s Court, serves as the archive for the largest collection of judicial decisions in the country

Topic |   Baidu
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu has fixed a software glitch that temporarily affected searches on the China Judgments Online website. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu has fixed a software glitch that temporarily affected searches on the China Judgments Online website. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE