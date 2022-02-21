Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu has fixed a software glitch that temporarily affected searches on the China Judgments Online website. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s official online database of court rulings briefly censored by glitch at search engine provider Baidu, which has fixed the problem
- Search results from China Judgments Online were temporarily removed by a software glitch at Baidu
- The website, run by the country’s Supreme People’s Court, serves as the archive for the largest collection of judicial decisions in the country
