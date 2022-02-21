Meituan lost about 20 per cent of its market value over the past two trading days since the National Development and Reform Commission issued its directive on cutting commission fees. Photo: Shutterstock
China tech crackdown: Meituan, Ele.me, other on-demand delivery providers face dim prospects amid Beijing’s scrutiny, analysts say
- Meituan lost about 20 per cent of its market value over the past two trading days since Beijing directed on-demand delivery providers to cut commission fees
- What is at stake under the Chinese government’s scrutiny is the nation’s vast on-demand food delivery market, which is worth about US$105 billion
Topic | Meituan
Meituan lost about 20 per cent of its market value over the past two trading days since the National Development and Reform Commission issued its directive on cutting commission fees. Photo: Shutterstock