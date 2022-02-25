A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrency fundraising is a criminal offence in China under new legal interpretation from Supreme Court
- The legal interpretation from the Supreme People’s Court could put a person who raises US$8 million in cryptocurrency in prison for more than 10 years
- The change adds to tightening regulations targeting financial scams and cryptocurrencies, which have faced a years-long crackdown in China
