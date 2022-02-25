A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Tech /  Policy

Cryptocurrency fundraising is a criminal offence in China under new legal interpretation from Supreme Court

  • The legal interpretation from the Supreme People’s Court could put a person who raises US$8 million in cryptocurrency in prison for more than 10 years
  • The change adds to tightening regulations targeting financial scams and cryptocurrencies, which have faced a years-long crackdown in China

Coco Feng
Coco Feng

Updated: 1:17pm, 25 Feb, 2022

