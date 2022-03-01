This picture taken on July 29, 2021, shows students and parents at a private after-school education centre in the Haidan district of Beijing. Photo: AFP
China tech crackdown: Beijing’s off-campus tutoring ban puts 90 per cent of firms out of business
- Last July, Beijing launched a sweeping crackdown that essentially stifled the industry, by banning the provision of holiday and weekend training
- Industry insiders said it has not truly reduced burdens on Chinese students and their parents, as competition for quality education remains fierce in society
