Shoppers and visitors walk along Nanjing Road East in Shanghai. A new regulation in China designed to rein in the use of algorithms goes into effect on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s algorithm law takes effect to curb Big Tech’s sway in public opinion
- The regulation marks a bold attempt by Beijing to tame the use of recommendation algorithms in apps and websites
- Under the new rules, tech companies are told to “promote positive energy” and allow users to decline personalised recommendations
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Shoppers and visitors walk along Nanjing Road East in Shanghai. A new regulation in China designed to rein in the use of algorithms goes into effect on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg