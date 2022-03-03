A non-fungible token displayed on the website of NFT marketplace OpenSea seen through a magnifying glass in an illustration picture taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
US SEC scrutinises NFT market over illegal crypto token offerings used to raise money like securities
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to determine whether certain non-fungible tokens are being used to raise money like traditional securities
- The NFT market exploded to US$44 billion in 2021 from US$106 million the previous year, and the SEC has said many tokens fall under its purview
Topic | NFTs
