In this file photo dated August 8, 2019, an online retailer in Russia displays products in front of an AliExpress sign. Photo: Tass via Getty Images
Ukraine invasion: Western sanctions on Russia hit Shenzhen online merchants, says local group

  • China’s exports to Russia rose 33.8 per cent annually in 2021 to US$67.6 billion, representing 2 per cent of its total exports
  • The exclusion of Russia from the Swift global payment system has also prompted concern among Chinese exporters about getting paid

Topic |   Ukraine
Iris Deng in Hong Kong Tracy Qu in Hong Kongand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:33pm, 3 Mar, 2022

