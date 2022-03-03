A new draft regulation from the Cyberspace Administration of China restricts push notifications from unlicensed publishers, which includes individuals like citizen journalists, many of whom publish on social media platforms such as WeChat. Photo: Shutterstock
China to limit news notifications to licensed publishers after weeks of discussion about human trafficking and Ukraine

  • A draft regulation open to public feedback this month would make service providers responsible for the content of push notifications
  • The regulation comes after news of an apparent case of human trafficking resulted in a surge of anger online in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Ann Cao
Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Mar, 2022

